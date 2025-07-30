LendingClub Corp (LC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LC is 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LC is 110.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LC on July 30, 2025 was 1.42M shares.

LC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has surged by 1.24% when compared to previous closing price of $12.95, but the company has seen a 1.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Andrew LaBenne – Chief Financial Officer Artem Nalivayko – Director of Investor Relations Scott C. Sanborn – CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Crispin Elliot Love – Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division David Michael Scharf – Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division Kyle Joseph – Stephens Inc., Research Division Reginald Lawrence Smith – JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division Timothy Jeffrey Switzer – Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division Vincent Albert Caintic – BTIG, LLC, Research Division William Haraway Ryan – Seaport Research Partners Operator Good afternoon.

LC’s Market Performance

LC’s stock has risen by 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.52% and a quarterly rise of 19.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for LendingClub Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.85% for LC’s stock, with a 1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 12th, 2025.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to LC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

LC Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, LendingClub Corp saw 21.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from Sanborn Scott, who sold 5,250 shares at the price of $12.98 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Sanborn Scott now owns 1,283,175 shares of LendingClub Corp, valued at $68,146 using the latest closing price.

Sanborn Scott, the CEO of LendingClub Corp, sold 5,250 shares at $12.56 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03 ’25, which means that Sanborn Scott is holding 1,288,425 shares at $65,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 3.86%, with 0.51% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $123.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LendingClub Corp (LC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.