Landbridge Company LLC (LB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LB is 0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LB is 22.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LB on July 30, 2025 was 532.79K shares.

LB stock’s latest price update

Landbridge Company LLC (NYSE: LB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.47% compared to its previous closing price of $54.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Landbridge offers a straightforward business model with multiple revenue streams and strategic land holdings in Texas, making it an intriguing portfolio addition. My valuation analysis, using DCF, APV, and peer multiples, yields a price target of $74.27—about 42% above the current share price. Key catalysts include potential acquisitions and new land uses, such as data centers, which could drive further growth.

LB’s Market Performance

Landbridge Company LLC (LB) has seen a 10.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.37% decline in the past month and a -21.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for LB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for LB’s stock, with a -14.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LB reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for LB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2025.

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to LB, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 24th of the previous year.

LB Trading at -14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares sank -14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LB rose by +10.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.92. In addition, Landbridge Company LLC saw 95.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LB starting from LandBridge Holdings LLC, who sold 1,900,000 shares at the price of $75.25 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, LandBridge Holdings LLC now owns 0 shares of Landbridge Company LLC, valued at $142,975,000 using the latest closing price.

Capobianco David N, the Director of Landbridge Company LLC, sold 1,900,000 shares at $75.25 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Capobianco David N is holding 0 shares at $142,975,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Landbridge Company LLC stands at -0.34%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -15.39%, with -7.03% for asset returns.

Based on Landbridge Company LLC (LB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 221.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Landbridge Company LLC (LB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.