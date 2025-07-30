La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC): A Technical Analysis

LRHC has 36-month beta value of 1.60.

The public float for LRHC is 0.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 61.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LRHC on July 30, 2025 was 239.85K shares.

LRHC stock’s latest price update

The stock of La Rosa Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: LRHC) has decreased by -21.54% when compared to last closing price of $7.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that Celebration, FL, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, announced today that it has extinguished a majority portion of its outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”) through the execution of two exchange agreements with warrant holders, including its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Joseph La Rosa. The Company also announced that, on July 21, 2025, it received confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) by maintaining a minimum closing bid price of its common stock of $1.00 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days.

LRHC’s Market Performance

La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC) has experienced a -29.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -46.60% drop in the past month, and a -53.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.66% for LRHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.89% for LRHC’s stock, with a -79.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LRHC Trading at -39.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -43.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRHC fell by -29.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.96. In addition, La Rosa Holdings Corp saw -94.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRHC starting from LA ROSA JOSEPH, who purchased 75,000 shares at the price of $7.64 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, LA ROSA JOSEPH now owns 180,272 shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp, valued at $573,000 using the latest closing price.

LA ROSA JOSEPH, the CEO, interim CFO of La Rosa Holdings Corp, purchased 75,000 shares at $7.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07 ’25, which means that LA ROSA JOSEPH is holding 180,272 shares at $573,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for La Rosa Holdings Corp stands at -1.43%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value -340.81%, with -565.80% for asset returns.

Based on La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC), the company’s capital structure generated -0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-12.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.