Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYTX)’s stock price has dropped by -11.09% in relation to previous closing price of $4.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that Webcast to be held August 28, 2025, 11:00am ET EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Kyverna, Nasdaq: KYTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will host a webcast event with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to discuss its neuroimmunology franchise.

Is It Worth Investing in Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KYTX is 3.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KYTX is 22.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On July 30, 2025, KYTX’s average trading volume was 452.95K shares.

KYTX’s Market Performance

KYTX stock saw an increase of -6.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.38% and a quarterly increase of 87.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.89% for Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.35% for KYTX’s stock, with a 12.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KYTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KYTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KYTX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for KYTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to KYTX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 03rd of the previous year.

KYTX Trading at 19.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +25.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYTX fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Kyverna Therapeutics Inc saw -56.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KYTX

The total capital return value is set at -0.71%. Equity return is now at value -49.72%, with -44.70% for asset returns.

Based on Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2200.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-142.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.