Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ: KMB) has surged by 0.84% when compared to previous closing price of $126.86, but the company has seen a -0.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Kimberly-Clark (KMB) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ: KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ: KMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMB is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KMB is 331.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMB on July 30, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB stock saw an increase of -0.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.03% and a quarterly increase of -2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.93% for KMB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $144 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to KMB, setting the target price at $146 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

KMB Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.12. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corp saw -9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Chen Katy, who sold 740 shares at the price of $129.70 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Chen Katy now owns 3,997 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp, valued at $95,978 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corp stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.34%. Equity return is now at value 229.84%, with 14.76% for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.