Jyong Biotech Ltd (MENS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for MENS is 28.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MENS on July 30, 2025 was 272.69K shares.

MENS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jyong Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: MENS) has jumped by 8.22% compared to previous close of $14.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 55.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that Jyong Biotech develops botanical drugs for urinary disorders. Their lead asset is clearly MCS‑2, which is currently restarting Phase 3 trials after a previous FDA setback. Their pipeline targets large unmet BPH, prostate cancer prevention, and IC markets. However, their botanical approach could be a potential “first‑in‑class” as a safer alternative. MENS recent IPO raised roughly $20 million and gave them a healthy cash runway. Though note that additional trials could accelerate cash burn.

MENS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.56% for Jyong Biotech Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.03% for MENS’s stock, with a 55.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MENS Trading at 55.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.70%, as shares surge +84.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Stock Fundamentals for MENS

The total capital return value is set at 0.36%.

Based on Jyong Biotech Ltd (MENS), the company’s capital structure generated -0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jyong Biotech Ltd (MENS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.