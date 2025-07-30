IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.62% compared to its previous closing price of $197.76. However, the company has seen a 3.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Explore IQVIA’s (IQV) international revenue trends and how these numbers impact Wall Street’s forecasts and what’s ahead for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) Right Now?

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for IQV is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IQV is 168.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.37% of that float. The average trading volume for IQV on July 30, 2025 was 2.49M shares.

IQV’s Market Performance

The stock of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has seen a 3.83% increase in the past week, with a 23.55% rise in the past month, and a 29.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for IQV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.05% for IQV’s stock, with a 6.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $160 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQV reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for IQV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to IQV, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

IQV Trading at 22.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +23.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.10. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc saw -16.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Cherofsky Keriann, who sold 549 shares at the price of $191.53 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Cherofsky Keriann now owns 2,910 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc, valued at $105,150 using the latest closing price.

Sherbet Eric, the of IQVIA Holdings Inc, sold 5,800 shares at $190.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Sherbet Eric is holding 27,178 shares at $1,102,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 19.80%, with 4.50% for asset returns.

Based on IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.