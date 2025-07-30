Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (IONS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IONS stock has gone up by 2.35%, with a monthly gain of 9.79% and a quarterly surge of 45.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for IONS’s stock, with a 23.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for IONS is 155.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.30% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of IONS was 1.70M shares.

IONS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has jumped by 4.57% compared to previous close of $41.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for IONS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IONS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

IONS Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.21. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Monia Brett P, who sold 1,160 shares at the price of $41.74 back on Jul 11 ’25. After this action, Monia Brett P now owns 179,820 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $48,416 using the latest closing price.

Hayden Michael R, the Director of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchased 15,000 shares at $31.86 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Hayden Michael R is holding 50,219 shares at $477,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.28% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -118.53%, with -16.41% for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-475.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.