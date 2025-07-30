Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has surged by 1.05% when compared to previous closing price of $182.79, but the company has seen a 2.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that ICE’s Q2 results are likely to reflect strong index business, higher cash equities volume, increased origination technology revenues, and growth in pricing.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) is above average at 38.25x. The 36-month beta value for ICE is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ICE is 569.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on July 30, 2025 was 2.47M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE stock saw an increase of 2.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.63% and a quarterly increase of 12.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.53% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of 10.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $185 based on the research report published on October 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 27th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to ICE, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

ICE Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.92. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc saw 23.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Bowen Sharon, who sold 794 shares at the price of $185.00 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Bowen Sharon now owns 14,206 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, valued at $146,890 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 10.27%, with 2.03% for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.