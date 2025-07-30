Insmed Inc (INSM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.30% compared to its previous closing price of $105.0. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it will release its second-quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INSM is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for INSM is 185.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. The average trading volume of INSM on July 30, 2025 was 3.55M shares.

INSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Insmed Inc (INSM) has seen a 2.82% increase in the past week, with a 5.68% rise in the past month, and a 48.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for INSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.98% for INSM’s stock, with a 36.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INSM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for INSM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $105 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSM reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for INSM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to INSM, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

INSM Trading at 16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSM rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.29. In addition, Insmed Inc saw 42.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSM starting from Bonstein Sara, who sold 58,400 shares at the price of $102.67 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Bonstein Sara now owns 73,505 shares of Insmed Inc, valued at $5,996,094 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.3% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Insmed Inc stands at -2.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.56%. Equity return is now at value -890.75%, with -68.42% for asset returns.

Based on Insmed Inc (INSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-814.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Insmed Inc (INSM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.