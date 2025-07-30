INLIF Ltd (INLF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for INLIF Ltd (NASDAQ: INLF) is 10.20x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for INLF is 2.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. On July 30, 2025, INLF’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

INLF stock’s latest price update

INLIF Ltd (NASDAQ: INLF)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.71% in comparison to its previous close of $1.03, however, the company has experienced a 10.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-29 that QUANZHOU, China, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INLIF LIMITED (Nasdaq: INLF) (the “Company” or “INLIF”), a company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. Mr. Rongjun Xu, the chief executive officer of INLIF, remarked, “We are thrilled to report the performance for fiscal year 2024, with growth recorded across revenue, gross profit, and net income.

INLF’s Market Performance

INLIF Ltd (INLF) has experienced a 10.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -9.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for INLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.25% for INLF’s stock, with a -49.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INLF Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.84% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for INLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for INLIF Ltd stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%.

Based on INLIF Ltd (INLF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of INLIF Ltd (INLF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.