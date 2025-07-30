Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) is 43.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IR is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IR is 402.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On July 30, 2025, IR’s average trading volume was 2.91M shares.

IR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has decreased by -0.87% when compared to last closing price of $87.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that DAVIDSON, N.C., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 (two cents) per share of common stock payable on September 4, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 14, 2025.

IR’s Market Performance

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has seen a 1.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month and a 16.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for IR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for IR’s stock, with a -1.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $93 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IR reach a price target of $107, previously predicting the price at $112. The rating they have provided for IR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to IR, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

IR Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.88. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw -10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sold 38,657 shares at the price of $83.03 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 193,186 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $3,209,768 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 8.09%, with 4.85% for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 877.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.