Imunon Inc (IMNN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMNN is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IMNN is 1.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMNN on July 30, 2025 was 844.05K shares.

IMNN stock’s latest price update

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN)’s stock price has soared by 9.68% in relation to previous closing price of $7.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that Initiation of additional trial sites and patient enrollment activities ongoing with multiple patients in screening LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage company in Phase 3 development of its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the pivotal Phase 3 OVATION 3 Study evaluating the Company’s lead candidate, IMNN-001, for the treatment of women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

IMNN’s Market Performance

Imunon Inc (IMNN) has experienced a 9.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.25% drop in the past month, and a -34.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.96% for IMNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for IMNN’s stock, with a -37.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMNN Trading at -42.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.69%, as shares sank -27.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMNN rose by +7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, Imunon Inc saw -50.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMNN starting from Braun Donald P, who purchased 25,000 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Aug 20 ’24. After this action, Braun Donald P now owns 25,597 shares of Imunon Inc, valued at $29,480 using the latest closing price.

Lindborg Stacy, the President and CEO of Imunon Inc, purchased 25,000 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’24, which means that Lindborg Stacy is holding 264,166 shares at $24,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMNN

The total capital return value is set at -17.15%. Equity return is now at value -397.54%, with -167.96% for asset returns.

Based on Imunon Inc (IMNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-17.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imunon Inc (IMNN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.