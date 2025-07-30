Illinois Tool Works, Inc (ITW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Illinois Tool Works, Inc (NYSE: ITW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ITW is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 3 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ITW is 291.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITW on July 30, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

ITW stock’s latest price update

Illinois Tool Works, Inc (NYSE: ITW)’s stock price has dropped by -2.37% in relation to previous closing price of $259.5. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Illinois Tool Works (ITW) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

ITW’s Market Performance

Illinois Tool Works, Inc (ITW) has experienced a -3.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.47% rise in the past month, and a 4.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for ITW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.94% for ITW’s stock, with a -0.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ITW by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for ITW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $220 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITW reach a price target of $257. The rating they have provided for ITW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 19th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to ITW, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

ITW Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.42. In addition, Illinois Tool Works, Inc saw 2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

SMITH DAVID BYRON JR, the Director of Illinois Tool Works, Inc, purchased 872 shares at $241.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02 ’25, which means that SMITH DAVID BYRON JR is holding 122,884 shares at $210,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Illinois Tool Works, Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.39%. Equity return is now at value 107.62%, with 21.65% for asset returns.

Based on Illinois Tool Works, Inc (ITW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 31.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Illinois Tool Works, Inc (ITW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.