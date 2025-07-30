HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has decreased by -5.23% when compared to last closing price of $65.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-07-30 that HSBC Holdings PLC (LSE:HSBA) shares neared the session close down 2.3% at 943.5p after a volatile session, but recovered some earlier losses as investors digested the latest quarterly update. UBS described the results as better than expected beneath the surface, with adjusted pre-tax profit 10% above consensus when excluding a hefty $2.1 billion writedown on HSBC’s stake in China’s Bank of Communications (BoCom) and higher restructuring costs.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42x compared to its average ratio. HSBC has 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HSBC is 3.48B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSBC on July 30, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

HSBC’s Market Performance

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has seen a -5.33% decrease in the past week, with a 1.43% rise in the past month, and a 7.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.91% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for HSBC’s stock, with a 14.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSBC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HSBC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HSBC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.86. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 42.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51% for the present operating margin

0.94% for the gross margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 10.83%, with 0.65% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $36.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -240.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.