Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX: HUSA)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.22% in comparison to its previous close of $10.61, however, the company has experienced a 11.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-11 that Proceeds to Fund Portion of Acquisition of 25-Acre Location at Cedar Port Industrial Park, Future Site of Plastics-to-Low-Carbon Fuels Hub

Is It Worth Investing in Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX: HUSA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HUSA is 0.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 108.36% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of HUSA was 1.45M shares.

HUSA’s Market Performance

HUSA’s stock has seen a 11.74% increase for the week, with a -1.83% drop in the past month and a 93.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.77% for Houston American Energy Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.73% for HUSA’s stock, with a 5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUSA

C.K. Cooper, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUSA reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HUSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2012.

HUSA Trading at 23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA rose by +11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.22% for the present operating margin

-0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Houston American Energy Corp stands at -17.93%. The total capital return value is set at -1.4%. Equity return is now at value -108.38%, with -104.58% for asset returns.

Based on Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -58.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 61.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.