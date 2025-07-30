Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) has increased by 0.32% when compared to last closing price of $30.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Although the revenue and EPS for Highwoods Properties (HIW) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99x compared to its average ratio. HIW has 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for HIW is 105.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIW on July 30, 2025 was 905.42K shares.

HIW’s Market Performance

The stock of Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) has seen a -1.59% decrease in the past week, with a -2.39% drop in the past month, and a 9.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for HIW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for HIW’s stock, with a -0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $32 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to HIW, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

HIW Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.80. In addition, Highwoods Properties, Inc saw -0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Hartzell David John, the Director of Highwoods Properties, Inc, sold 6,173 shares at $33.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06 ’24, which means that Hartzell David John is holding 28,729 shares at $205,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties, Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 7.21%, with 2.87% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $474.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.