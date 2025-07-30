HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.31% in comparison to its previous close of $45.04, however, the company has experienced a -4.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that HF Sinclair (DINO) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DINO is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DINO is 171.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On July 30, 2025, DINO’s average trading volume was 2.59M shares.

DINO’s Market Performance

DINO stock saw an increase of -4.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.01% and a quarterly increase of 42.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for HF Sinclair Corp (DINO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for DINO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $51 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DINO reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for DINO stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to DINO, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

DINO Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.37. In addition, HF Sinclair Corp saw -13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Fernandez Manuel J, who purchased 635 shares at the price of $31.48 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Fernandez Manuel J now owns 14,235 shares of HF Sinclair Corp, valued at $19,990 using the latest closing price.

MYERS FRANKLIN, the Director of HF Sinclair Corp, purchased 5,000 shares at $35.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that MYERS FRANKLIN is holding 154,065 shares at $178,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corp stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -1.49%, with -0.84% for asset returns.

Based on HF Sinclair Corp (DINO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.