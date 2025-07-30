Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has surged by 2.42% when compared to previous closing price of $41.25, but the company has seen a 8.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2025 net income of $179.7 million compared with net income of $160.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. After deduction for noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to Hess Midstream was $90.3 million, or $0.74 basic earnings per Class A share, compared with $0.59 basic earnings per Class A share in the second quarter of 2024. Hess Midstream generated Adjusted.

Is It Worth Investing in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) Right Now?

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.61x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HESM is 115.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of HESM was 1.38M shares.

HESM’s Market Performance

HESM stock saw an increase of 8.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.70% and a quarterly increase of 9.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Hess Midstream LP (HESM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.91% for HESM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HESM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HESM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HESM by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HESM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $47 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HESM reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for HESM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 25th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to HESM, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

HESM Trading at 9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HESM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HESM rose by +8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.15. In addition, Hess Midstream LP saw 13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HESM starting from Schoonman Geurt G, who sold 3,249 shares at the price of $39.10 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Schoonman Geurt G now owns 0 shares of Hess Midstream LP, valued at $127,055 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HESM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.61% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Midstream LP stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 49.74%, with 6.16% for asset returns.

Based on Hess Midstream LP (HESM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.