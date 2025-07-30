Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Stock Experiences 8.33% Monthly Change

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has gone up by 0.94% for the week, with a 8.33% rise in the past month and a 13.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.65% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for HAYW’s stock, with a 2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HAYW is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HAYW is 206.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAYW on July 30, 2025 was 1.75M shares.

HAYW stock’s latest price update

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07% compared to its previous closing price of $14.97. However, the company has seen a 0.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-11 that CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, announced today it will report its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Following the earnings release, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day. Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcas.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HAYW, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc saw 16.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from HOLLERAN KEVIN, who sold 60,571 shares at the price of $14.20 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, HOLLERAN KEVIN now owns 623,540 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc, valued at $859,824 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 8.92%, with 4.17% for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $208.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.