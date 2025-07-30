Harmonic, Inc (HLIT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmonic, Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 14.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for HLIT is 110.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On July 30, 2025, HLIT’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

HLIT stock’s latest price update

Harmonic, Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.60% in relation to its previous close of $9.14. However, the company has experienced a -5.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-29 that Harmonic Inc. HLIT posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, but issued third-quarter guidance below estimates on Monday.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT’s stock has fallen by -5.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.11% and a quarterly drop of -6.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Harmonic, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.18% for HLIT stock, with a simple moving average of -19.46% for the last 200 days.

HLIT Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.29. In addition, Harmonic, Inc saw -26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from Whalen Daniel T, who purchased 2,000 shares at the price of $8.99 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Whalen Daniel T now owns 11,840 shares of Harmonic, Inc, valued at $17,980 using the latest closing price.

Whalen Daniel T, the Director of Harmonic, Inc, purchased 1,000 shares at $9.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that Whalen Daniel T is holding 9,840 shares at $9,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 16.36%, with 9.17% for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic, Inc (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 26.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $77.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harmonic, Inc (HLIT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.