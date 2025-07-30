Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.59% compared to its previous closing price of $23.56. However, the company has seen a -6.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-07-28 that Harley-Davidson is in talks with Pacific Investment Management Co and KKR & Co. to sell a stake in its financing unit and existing motorcycle loan portfolio in a deal worth $5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.57x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HOG is 120.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.99% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of HOG was 1.76M shares.

HOG’s Market Performance

The stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) has seen a -6.13% decrease in the past week, with a -2.84% drop in the past month, and a -2.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for HOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.85% for HOG’s stock, with a -16.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $31 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOG reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for HOG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOG, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

HOG Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.38. In addition, Harley-Davidson, Inc saw -36.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Mansfield Luke Christopher, who sold 3,400 shares at the price of $25.96 back on Feb 13 ’25. After this action, Mansfield Luke Christopher now owns 23,555 shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc, valued at $88,264 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson, Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 10.84%, with 2.86% for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $708.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.