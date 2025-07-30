Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HAFN is 247.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume for HAFN on July 30, 2025 was 1.39M shares.

HAFN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) has dropped by -1.16% compared to previous close of $5.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-19 that I spotlight the top five Dividend Power stocks with ‘safer’ dividends and attractive valuations, ideal for income-focused investors in July. My strategy prioritizes high earnings yield and dividend yield, aiming for stocks with reliable payouts and low valuations that can weather market downturns. Analyst forecasts project average net gains of 55.82% for the top ten DiviPower stocks by July 2026, with risk slightly below the market average.

HAFN’s Market Performance

Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) has seen a 0.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.52% gain in the past month and a 20.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for HAFN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.33% for HAFN’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAFN stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HAFN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HAFN in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on April 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

HAFN Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAFN fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Hafnia Ltd saw -26.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hafnia Ltd stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 26.66%, with 16.27% for asset returns.

Based on Hafnia Ltd (HAFN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $992.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.