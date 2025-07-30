Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN)’s stock price has gone decline by -22.67% in comparison to its previous close of $4.94, however, the company has experienced a -5.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. marijuanastocks.com reported 2025-07-28 that The cannabis industry has recently gone down from 30 billion dollars to about 4$ billion. This has left many things in question, especially for those who own shares of marijuana stocks. For some time, there has been a lack in sustainable trading. Even before cannabis fell in value, there was not much connection between companies that showed consistent success and profitability.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNLN is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

On July 30, 2025, GNLN’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

GNLN’s Market Performance

GNLN’s stock has seen a -5.21% decrease for the week, with a 24.03% rise in the past month and a -57.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.38% for Greenlane Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.70% for GNLN’s stock, with a -99.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GNLN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GNLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.30 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNLN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GNLN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

GNLN Trading at -21.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.05%, as shares sank -27.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc saw -99.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.15% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenlane Holdings Inc stands at -1.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.49%. Equity return is now at value -113.32%, with -46.51% for asset returns.

Based on Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.