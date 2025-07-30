GRAIL Inc (GRAL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of GRAIL Inc (GRAL) has seen a -8.18% decrease in the past week, with a -29.49% drop in the past month, and a -7.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for GRAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.61% for GRAL’s stock, with a 16.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRAL is at 3.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GRAL is 29.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.53% of that float. The average trading volume for GRAL on July 30, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

GRAL stock’s latest price update

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.84% compared to its previous closing price of $38.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that MENLO PARK, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GRAIL, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAL), a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, announced today that it will issue financial results for the second quarter 2025 following the close of market on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GRAL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GRAL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $32 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAL reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for GRAL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 27th, 2024.

GRAL Trading at -17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -33.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAL fell by -8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.43. In addition, GRAIL Inc saw 115.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRAL starting from Freidin Aaron, who sold 8,000 shares at the price of $38.93 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Freidin Aaron now owns 286,020 shares of GRAIL Inc, valued at $311,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.18% for the present operating margin

-0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for GRAIL Inc stands at -14.65%. The total capital return value is set at -0.76%. Equity return is now at value -62.22%, with -56.13% for asset returns.

Based on GRAIL Inc (GRAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-610.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GRAIL Inc (GRAL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.