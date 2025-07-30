Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (GLE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (GLE) has gone down by -68.93% for the week, with a -24.14% drop in the past month and a -42.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 58.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 27.00% for GLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.96% for GLE’s stock, with a -52.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: GLE) Right Now?

Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: GLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.44x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for GLE is 5.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLE on July 30, 2025 was 252.42K shares.

GLE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: GLE) has decreased by -62.96% when compared to last closing price of $2.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -68.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-31 that HONG KONG, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Engine Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: GLE) (the “Company” or “GLE”), a Hong Kong-headquartered integrated solutions provider in information communication technologies, today announced the results of the Company’s Extraordinary General of Shareholders (the “EGM”) held on 10:00 am, Hong Kong time, March 27, 2025 (10:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time, March 26, 2025) at its executive office at Room C, 19/F, World Tech Centre, 95 How Ming Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, and virtually by teleconference.

GLE Trading at -48.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 58.90%, as shares sank -28.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.24% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for GLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Engine Group Holding Ltd stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value 1.60%, with 1.21% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 11.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (GLE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.