Giftify Inc’s (GIFT) Stock: A -4.33% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Giftify Inc (GIFT) has gone up by 1.91% for the week, with a -29.33% drop in the past month and a -37.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.92% for GIFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.33% for GIFT’s stock, with a -28.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Giftify Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GIFT is -1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GIFT is 16.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIFT on July 30, 2025 was 60.91K shares.

GIFT stock’s latest price update

Giftify Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT)’s stock price has plunge by 17.76%relation to previous closing price of $0.9. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that Self-service portal empowers restaurant partners with real-time insights and streamlined deal management capabilities New tiered subscription model creates additional revenue opportunities while enhancing value proposition for Restaurant.com’s 184,000+ restaurant partners SCHAUMBURG, IL, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced the launch of Restaurant.com’s new Restaurant Management Center (RMC), a comprehensive self-service portal that transforms how restaurant partners manage their presence on the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals platform. Key Highlights of the Restaurant Management Center Launch Modern, intuitive self-service portal eliminates need for phone calls and paperwork for restaurant partners Real-time dashboard provides insights into customer behavior, certificate usage, and review trends New tiered subscription plans unlock premium placement and enhanced marketing visibility Streamlined management tools for multi-location restaurants and deal customization Built-in review management system allows restaurants to engage directly with customers Scalable infrastructure designed to support Restaurant.com’s growing network of 184,000+ restaurant partners The Restaurant Management Center represents a significant advancement in Restaurant.com’s technology platform, providing restaurant partners with unprecedented control over their digital presence.

GIFT Trading at -24.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIFT fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Giftify Inc saw -73.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Miller Timothy William, the Vice President, Sales of Giftify Inc, sold 1,000 shares at $1.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Miller Timothy William is holding 89,498 shares at $1,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Giftify Inc stands at -0.21%. The total capital return value is set at -0.78%. Equity return is now at value -81.15%, with -51.66% for asset returns.

Based on Giftify Inc (GIFT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-14.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Giftify Inc (GIFT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.