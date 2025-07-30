Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GOVX stock has gone down by -8.33%, with a monthly decline of -9.90% and a quarterly plunge of -21.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.74% for Geovax Labs Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.84% for GOVX’s stock, with a -50.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) Right Now?

GOVX has 36-month beta value of 3.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GOVX is 25.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOVX on July 30, 2025 was 1.55M shares.

GOVX stock’s latest price update

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX)’s stock price has increased by 3.79% compared to its previous closing price of $0.75. However, the company has seen a -8.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-29 that GeoVax Labs Revenue Doubles in Q2

Analysts’ Opinion of GOVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOVX stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for GOVX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GOVX in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $14 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOVX reach a price target of $8.50, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for GOVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to GOVX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

GOVX Trading at -12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares surge +63.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7044. In addition, Geovax Labs Inc saw -70.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOVX starting from SPENCER JOHN N JR, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Apr 10 ’25. After this action, SPENCER JOHN N JR now owns 11,402 shares of Geovax Labs Inc, valued at $9,800 using the latest closing price.

Sharkey John W., the VP, Business Development of Geovax Labs Inc, purchased 6,000 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10 ’25, which means that Sharkey John W. is holding 6,191 shares at $5,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Geovax Labs Inc stands at -4.69%. The total capital return value is set at -8.87%. Equity return is now at value -9690.24%, with -525.24% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-24.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.