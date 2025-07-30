Geo Group, Inc (GEO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) has dropped by -1.77% compared to previous close of $26.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Geo Group (GEO) points to a 60.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64x compared to its average ratio. GEO has 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GEO is 133.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEO on July 30, 2025 was 3.02M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

The stock of Geo Group, Inc (GEO) has seen a 7.98% increase in the past week, with a 7.49% rise in the past month, and a -15.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for GEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for GEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $32 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to GEO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

GEO Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.27. In addition, Geo Group, Inc saw 66.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from March Shayn P., who sold 7,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Mar 27 ’25. After this action, March Shayn P. now owns 67,469 shares of Geo Group, Inc, valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Geo Group, Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 2.12%, with 0.77% for asset returns.

Based on Geo Group, Inc (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $355.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Geo Group, Inc (GEO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.