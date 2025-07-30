Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GENI stock has gone down by -4.51%, with a monthly decline of -2.02% and a quarterly plunge of -5.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Genius Sports Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for GENI’s stock, with a 8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

GENI has 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GENI is 215.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GENI on July 30, 2025 was 4.93M shares.

GENI stock’s latest price update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI)'s stock price has decreased by -1.45% compared to its previous closing price of $10.32. However, the company has seen a -4.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $14 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Arete, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GENI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GENI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to GENI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

GENI Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.51. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 54.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -7.25%, with -5.53% for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -683.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.