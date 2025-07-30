Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is above average at 29.40x. The 36-month beta value for GNRC is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GNRC is 58.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.72% of that float. The average trading volume of GNRC on July 30, 2025 was 900.93K shares.

GNRC stock’s latest price update

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.56% in relation to its previous close of $151.32. However, the company has experienced a 10.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that GNRC second-quarter earnings beat estimates with 6% revenue growth and gains across Residential and C&I segments.

GNRC’s Market Performance

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has seen a 10.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.88% gain in the past month and a 49.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for GNRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.13% for GNRC’s stock, with a 15.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $190 based on the research report published on July 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GNRC, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

GNRC Trading at 21.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.75. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc saw 5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $142.40 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 562,966 shares of Generac Holdings Inc, valued at $712,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 14.29%, with 6.78% for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $536.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.