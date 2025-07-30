GBank Financial Holdings Inc (GBFH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

GBank Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GBFH)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.14% in comparison to its previous close of $43.86, however, the company has experienced a -10.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that GBank Reports 15 Percent Q2 Revenue Gain

Is It Worth Investing in GBank Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GBFH) Right Now?

GBank Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GBFH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GBFH is at -0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GBFH is 9.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.73% of that float. The average trading volume for GBFH on July 30, 2025 was 103.82K shares.

GBFH’s Market Performance

The stock of GBank Financial Holdings Inc (GBFH) has seen a -10.53% decrease in the past week, with a 10.23% rise in the past month, and a -2.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for GBFH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for GBFH’s stock, with a 7.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBFH Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBFH fell by -10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.75. In addition, GBank Financial Holdings Inc saw 115.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBFH starting from Sklar Alan Curtis, who sold 1,808 shares at the price of $36.04 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Sklar Alan Curtis now owns 503,243 shares of GBank Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $65,167 using the latest closing price.

NIGRO EDWARD MICHAEL, the Executive Chairman of GBank Financial Holdings Inc, sold 4,239 shares at $39.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’25, which means that NIGRO EDWARD MICHAEL is holding 619,630 shares at $168,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for GBank Financial Holdings Inc stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 14.83%, with 1.74% for asset returns.

Based on GBank Financial Holdings Inc (GBFH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GBank Financial Holdings Inc (GBFH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.