Garmin Ltd (GRMN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Garmin Ltd (NYSE: GRMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GRMN is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GRMN is 163.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for GRMN on July 30, 2025 was 856.90K shares.

GRMN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Garmin Ltd (NYSE: GRMN) has dropped by -5.95% compared to previous close of $239.3. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Although the revenue and EPS for Garmin (GRMN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

GRMN’s Market Performance

Garmin Ltd (GRMN) has seen a -2.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.83% gain in the past month and a 10.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for GRMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.74% for GRMN’s stock, with a 8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRMN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GRMN by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for GRMN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $138 based on the research report published on October 07, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRMN reach a price target of $133, previously predicting the price at $181. The rating they have provided for GRMN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GRMN, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

GRMN Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRMN fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.34. In addition, Garmin Ltd saw 26.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRMN starting from Boessen Douglas G., who sold 1,859 shares at the price of $215.00 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Boessen Douglas G. now owns 29,146 shares of Garmin Ltd, valued at $399,685 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Garmin Ltd stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 19.04%, with 15.94% for asset returns.

Based on Garmin Ltd (GRMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.77 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Garmin Ltd (GRMN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.