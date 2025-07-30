Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.87x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GCI is 119.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.83% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of GCI was 1.59M shares.

GCI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) has decreased by -3.72% when compared to last closing price of $3.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that New York, NY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to review the financial and operating results for the period. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Gannett’s website, investors.

GCI’s Market Performance

GCI’s stock has fallen by -2.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.12% and a quarterly rise of 5.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Gannett Co Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.68% for GCI’s stock, with a -13.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.10 based on the research report published on September 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GCI, setting the target price at $3.60 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

GCI Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Gannett Co Inc saw -23.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 26.63%, with 2.53% for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co Inc (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $183.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gannett Co Inc (GCI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.