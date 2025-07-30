FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) has dropped by -4.55% compared to previous close of $0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -32.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved pursuing the spin-off of its FOXO Labs, Inc. subsidiary that is focused on the development of its epigenetics business

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOXO is 2.97.

The public float for FOXO is 10.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on July 30, 2025 was 3.68M shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO’s stock has seen a -32.35% decrease for the week, with a -42.05% drop in the past month and a -88.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.05% for FOXO Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.01% for FOXO’s stock, with a -94.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -59.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.54%, as shares sank -44.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -34.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2772. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc saw -95.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for FOXO Technologies Inc stands at -1.6%. The total capital return value is set at -0.61%.

Based on FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.