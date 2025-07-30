Fox Corporation (FOXA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FOXA is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for FOXA is 212.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.99% of that float. The average trading volume for FOXA on July 30, 2025 was 3.68M shares.

FOXA stock’s latest price update

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.85% compared to its previous closing price of $56.4. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-24 that Fox Corp is a resilient cash cow, leveraging premium brands like Fox News and Fox Sports, with disciplined capital returns. Despite secular headwinds, FOX maintains a solid ROIC above its cost of capital, trades at attractive multiples, and returns excess cash via dividends and buybacks. Upcoming FQ4 results may show stable or improving margins post-Super Bowl, with Tubi growth and cable stability offsetting margin compression risks.

FOXA’s Market Performance

FOXA’s stock has risen by 0.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.53% and a quarterly rise of 12.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Fox Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.09% for FOXA’s stock, with a 9.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOXA Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXA rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.87. In addition, Fox Corporation saw 50.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXA starting from Tomsic Steven, who sold 39,642 shares at the price of $55.30 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Tomsic Steven now owns 133,923 shares of Fox Corporation, valued at $2,192,203 using the latest closing price.

Tomsic Steven, the Chief Financial Officer of Fox Corporation, sold 5,607 shares at $55.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04 ’25, which means that Tomsic Steven is holding 133,923 shares at $310,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Corporation stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 16.89%, with 8.27% for asset returns.

Based on Fox Corporation (FOXA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.9 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fox Corporation (FOXA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.