Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.10%relation to previous closing price of $104.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that CYBR, OKTA, and FTNT are gaining momentum as rising cyber threats fuel demand for advanced security solutions in 2H25.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is above average at 43.12x. The 36-month beta value for FTNT is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 28 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FTNT is 636.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on July 30, 2025 was 4.57M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has seen a -0.04% decrease in the past week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month, and a 2.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for FTNT’s stock, with a 6.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $110 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 06th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FTNT, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.46. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 82.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from NEUKOM WILLIAM H., who purchased 335 shares at the price of $104.22 back on Jun 06 ’25. After this action, NEUKOM WILLIAM H. now owns 301,471 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $34,912 using the latest closing price.

Ohlgart Christiane, the Chief Financial Officer of Fortinet Inc, sold 1,164 shares at $104.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06 ’25, which means that Ohlgart Christiane is holding 6,062 shares at $121,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.34%. Equity return is now at value 205.91%, with 20.80% for asset returns.

Based on Fortinet Inc (FTNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 97.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.