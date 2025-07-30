FMC Corp (FMC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FMC stock has gone down by -2.98%, with a monthly decline of -1.96% and a quarterly surge of 1.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for FMC Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for FMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FMC is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FMC is 123.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume for FMC on July 30, 2025 was 1.86M shares.

FMC stock’s latest price update

The stock of FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) has decreased by -1.36% when compared to last closing price of $42.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $50 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMC reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for FMC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Neutral” to FMC, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FMC Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.81. In addition, FMC Corp saw -28.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from DAVIDSON CAROL ANTHONY, who purchased 6,000 shares at the price of $37.33 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, DAVIDSON CAROL ANTHONY now owns 6,000 shares of FMC Corp, valued at $223,987 using the latest closing price.

pereira ronaldo, the President, FMC of FMC Corp, purchased 5,600 shares at $35.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that pereira ronaldo is holding 48,837 shares at $200,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.81%, with 3.22% for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corp (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $737.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FMC Corp (FMC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.