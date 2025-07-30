Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT) is 104.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLUT is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLUT is 174.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. On July 30, 2025, FLUT’s average trading volume was 2.56M shares.

FLUT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT) has decreased by -0.52% when compared to last closing price of $305.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PokerGO® and PokerStars® today announced the long-awaited return of the legendary National Heads-Up Poker Championship presented by PokerStars, marking the tournament’s first edition in more than a decade. Episodes of the National Heads-Up Poker Championship presented by PokerStars will premiere exclusively on Peacock in the fall of 2025, before becoming available to stream on PokerGO and PokerStars at a later date.

FLUT’s Market Performance

Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) has experienced a -0.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.26% rise in the past month, and a 27.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for FLUT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for FLUT stock, with a simple moving average of 17.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLUT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for FLUT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FLUT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $340 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLUT reach a price target of $380. The rating they have provided for FLUT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to FLUT, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on June 04th of the current year.

FLUT Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLUT fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $296.22. In addition, Flutter Entertainment Plc saw 52.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLUT starting from RAFIQ ATIF, who sold 265 shares at the price of $244.18 back on Jun 04 ’25. After this action, RAFIQ ATIF now owns 2,474 shares of Flutter Entertainment Plc, valued at $64,707 using the latest closing price.

Dubuc Nancy, the Director of Flutter Entertainment Plc, sold 265 shares at $244.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04 ’25, which means that Dubuc Nancy is holding 558 shares at $64,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flutter Entertainment Plc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 5.39%, with 2.12% for asset returns.

Based on Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.