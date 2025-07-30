Flowers Foods, Inc’s (FLO) Stock: A 3.56% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) has gone up by 2.68% for the week, with a 3.07% rise in the past month and a -6.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.38% for FLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for FLO’s stock, with a -13.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) Right Now?

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLO is 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FLO is 196.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLO on July 30, 2025 was 2.82M shares.

FLO stock’s latest price update

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.23%relation to previous closing price of $16.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Flowers Foods offers a strong 6.09% forward dividend yield, significantly outperforming the 3.81% peer average and 2.65% staples sector median, with 22 consecutive years of dividend payments and 11. FLO is trading at a 14.8x P/E, below the 17.9x peer average and 16.8x staples sector median, which reflects risks such as weak revenue growth, high leverage, and macroeconomic headwinds. The Company experienced a 1.4% decline in revenue and decreased profitability, with soft demand for traditional bread products. However, Simple Mills contributed 1.6% to total revenue, providing some offset.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $20 based on the research report published on July 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLO reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for FLO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to FLO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

FLO Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.89. In addition, Flowers Foods, Inc saw -26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from DEESE GEORGE E, who purchased 6,000 shares at the price of $16.84 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, DEESE GEORGE E now owns 2,004,990 shares of Flowers Foods, Inc, valued at $101,039 using the latest closing price.

McFadden William Jameson, the Director of Flowers Foods, Inc, purchased 3,000 shares at $16.92 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that McFadden William Jameson is holding 532,476 shares at $50,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods, Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 16.34%, with 5.88% for asset returns.

Based on Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $525.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.