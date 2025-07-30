Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Flex Lng Ltd (NYSE: FLNG)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.75% in comparison to its previous close of $24.17, however, the company has experienced a 11.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that Graham All Star Value (GASV) strategy identifies top dividend ‘dogs’ offering high yield and fair pricing, using YCharts’ large cap value and Ben Graham screens. Analyst projections suggest the top ten GASV stocks could deliver average net gains of 27.55% by July 2026, with moderate risk. Sixteen of the twenty-one lowest-priced, ‘safer’ GASV dividend stocks are currently buyable, with dividends exceeding share price for ideal picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Lng Ltd (NYSE: FLNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flex Lng Ltd (NYSE: FLNG) is above average at 13.38x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLNG is 30.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLNG on July 30, 2025 was 372.14K shares.

FLNG’s Market Performance

The stock of Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG) has seen a 11.37% increase in the past week, with a 11.18% rise in the past month, and a 8.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for FLNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.39% for FLNG’s stock, with a 7.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FLNG by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for FLNG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on August 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNG reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for FLNG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FLNG, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

FLNG Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNG rose by +11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.95. In addition, Flex Lng Ltd saw -3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.56% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Lng Ltd stands at 0.33%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 12.69%, with 3.89% for asset returns.

Based on Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $298.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.