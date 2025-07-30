Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) has plunged by -11.04% when compared to previous closing price of $25.01, but the company has seen a -16.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Fiverr (FVRR) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) Right Now?

Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 47.07x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FVRR is 30.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.37% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of FVRR was 627.32K shares.

FVRR’s Market Performance

FVRR stock saw a decrease of -16.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.17% for FVRR stock, with a simple moving average of -23.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform”. The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $31 based on the research report published on March 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FVRR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

FVRR Trading at -24.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -25.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR fell by -17.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.53. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd saw -2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiverr International Ltd stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value 4.85%, with 1.69% for asset returns.

Based on Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $25.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 117.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.