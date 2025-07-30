First Solar Inc (FSLR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.68% in relation to its previous close of $181.82. However, the company has experienced a -0.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that The latest trading day saw First Solar (FSLR) settling at $185.32, representing a +2.55% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is above average at 15.20x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 10 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for FSLR is 101.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSLR on July 30, 2025 was 4.92M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR’s stock has seen a -0.56% decrease for the week, with a 7.99% rise in the past month and a 30.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for First Solar Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.47% for FSLR’s stock, with a 7.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $200 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $192. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to FSLR, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.39. In addition, First Solar Inc saw -21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Buehler Patrick James, who sold 1,600 shares at the price of $180.00 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Buehler Patrick James now owns 4,398 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $288,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc stands at 0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 16.77%, with 11.06% for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 35.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Solar Inc (FSLR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.