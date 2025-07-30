First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK)’s stock price has soared by 0.03% in relation to previous closing price of $29.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) Right Now?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26x compared to its average ratio. FIBK has 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for FIBK is 89.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIBK on July 30, 2025 was 939.25K shares.

FIBK’s Market Performance

FIBK stock saw an increase of -3.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.98% and a quarterly increase of 5.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for FIBK’s stock, with a -2.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIBK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FIBK by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for FIBK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $32 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIBK reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for FIBK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2025.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to FIBK, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

FIBK Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIBK fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.44. In addition, First Interstate BancSystem Inc saw -9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIBK starting from Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su, who sold 55,000 shares at the price of $31.11 back on Jul 14 ’25. After this action, Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su now owns 584,256 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc, valued at $1,711,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for First Interstate BancSystem Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 6.91%, with 0.79% for asset returns.

Based on First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $351.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.