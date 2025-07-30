FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.47% compared to its previous closing price of $8.86. However, the company has seen a -10.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that SHANGHAI, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FinVolution Group (“FinVolution,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced it has released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the Company’s seventh consecutive annual ESG report. The report provides a comprehensive review of FinVolution’s ESG initiatives and goals in 2024, highlighting its progress in green operations, community empowerment, and stewardship advancement.

Is It Worth Investing in FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) Right Now?

FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.36x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FINV is 139.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of FINV was 1.39M shares.

FINV’s Market Performance

FINV stock saw a decrease of -10.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.49% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for FinVolution Group ADR (FINV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.00% for FINV’s stock, with a 9.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FINV

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FINV reach a price target of $11.80, previously predicting the price at $7.80. The rating they have provided for FINV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

FINV Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV fell by -10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.81. In addition, FinVolution Group ADR saw 67.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FINV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for FinVolution Group ADR stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 17.91%, with 11.39% for asset returns.

Based on FinVolution Group ADR (FINV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 57.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.