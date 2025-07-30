Fedex Corp (FDX) Stock Faces 2.53% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, FDX stock has gone up by 1.23%, with a monthly gain of 2.46% and a quarterly surge of 10.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Fedex Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.20% for FDX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) Right Now?

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FDX is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for FDX is 215.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume for FDX on July 30, 2025 was 2.10M shares.

FDX stock’s latest price update

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.25% compared to its previous closing price of $242.41. However, the company has seen a 1.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that FedEx is undervalued in a tech-driven market, trading at a forward P/E of 13.1, well below its historical average and peer UPS. Cost-saving initiatives DRIVE and Network 2.0 are delivering billions in savings, driving margin expansion despite muted revenue growth in the short term. Patient investors could see potentially robust total returns as EPS growth accelerates, supported by operational leverage and a return to mean valuation.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $270 based on the research report published on July 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDX reach a price target of $269, previously predicting the price at $310. The rating they have provided for FDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to FDX, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

FDX Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.01. In addition, Fedex Corp saw -21.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from Ramo Joshua Cooper, who sold 3,610 shares at the price of $232.23 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Ramo Joshua Cooper now owns 7,080 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $838,361 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fedex Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 14.68%, with 4.68% for asset returns.

Based on Fedex Corp (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.13 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fedex Corp (FDX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.