Federal Signal Corp (FSS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Federal Signal Corp (NYSE: FSS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 21.49% in relation to its previous close of $104.86. However, the company has experienced a 17.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Federal Signal (FSS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE: FSS) Right Now?

Federal Signal Corp (NYSE: FSS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FSS is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FSS is 59.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSS on July 30, 2025 was 558.64K shares.

FSS’s Market Performance

The stock of Federal Signal Corp (FSS) has seen a 17.53% increase in the past week, with a 19.70% rise in the past month, and a 68.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for FSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.05% for FSS stock, with a simple moving average of 38.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSS

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSS reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for FSS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2025.

FSS Trading at 23.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +20.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSS rose by +17.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.77. In addition, Federal Signal Corp saw 28.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSS starting from SHERMAN JENNIFER L, who purchased 1,250 shares at the price of $82.32 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, SHERMAN JENNIFER L now owns 559,183 shares of Federal Signal Corp, valued at $102,900 using the latest closing price.

REICHELDERFER BRENDA, the Director of Federal Signal Corp, sold 25,685 shares at $92.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30 ’24, which means that REICHELDERFER BRENDA is holding 57,417 shares at $2,388,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Federal Signal Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 18.78%, with 11.95% for asset returns.

Based on Federal Signal Corp (FSS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $344.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Federal Signal Corp (FSS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.