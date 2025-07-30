Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTHM is 2.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FTHM is 12.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On July 30, 2025, FTHM’s average trading volume was 92.14K shares.

FTHM stock’s latest price update

Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM)'s stock price has dropped by -18.24% in relation to previous closing price of $1.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FTHM’s Market Performance

Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) has seen a -18.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.11% gain in the past month and a 68.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.08% for FTHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.12% for FTHM’s stock, with a -7.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTHM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FTHM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FTHM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTHM reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for FTHM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FTHM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 28th of the previous year.

FTHM Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.82%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTHM fell by -18.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3848. In addition, Fathom Holdings Inc saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTHM starting from Harley Joshua, who sold 81,691 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Jul 22 ’25. After this action, Harley Joshua now owns 3,228,901 shares of Fathom Holdings Inc, valued at $129,644 using the latest closing price.

Harley Joshua, the 10% Owner of Fathom Holdings Inc, sold 50,717 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21 ’25, which means that Harley Joshua is holding 3,310,592 shares at $73,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fathom Holdings Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.45%. Equity return is now at value -44.60%, with -26.70% for asset returns.

Based on Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -42.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.