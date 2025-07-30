Fastly Inc (FSLY): A Technical Analysis

FSLY has 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FSLY is 131.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSLY on July 30, 2025 was 2.69M shares.

FSLY stock’s latest price update

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.85% in comparison to its previous close of $7.27, however, the company has experienced a -2.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats at the following investor conferences: KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum in Park City, UT on August 12th at 5:30 p.m. ET Presenters: Ron Kisling, Chief Financial Officer and Vernon Essi, Jr., VP Investor Relations Piper Sandler 4th Annual Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN on September 10th, time T.

FSLY’s Market Performance

Fastly Inc (FSLY) has experienced a -2.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.01% rise in the past month, and a 19.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for FSLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for FSLY’s stock, with a -9.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FSLY Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLY fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, Fastly Inc saw -13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLY starting from Compton Charles Lacey III, who sold 2,183 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Compton Charles Lacey III now owns 411,203 shares of Fastly Inc, valued at $14,910 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.28% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastly Inc stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -15.78%, with -10.41% for asset returns.

Based on Fastly Inc (FSLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-79.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fastly Inc (FSLY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.