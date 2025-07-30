Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.30% in comparison to its previous close of $182.81, however, the company has experienced a -6.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) is 21.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 21 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EXPE is 120.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On July 30, 2025, EXPE’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE stock saw an increase of -6.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.97% and a quarterly increase of 12.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for EXPE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $135 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EXPE, setting the target price at $221 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

EXPE Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.40. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw 43.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sold 691 shares at the price of $191.17 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 11,187 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $132,098 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.88% for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 119.16%, with 4.60% for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.